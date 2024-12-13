Agricultural Exporters Forced to Return Earnings to Azerbaijan

In November and December of this year, the General Prosecutor's Office reported over ten criminal cases against companies involved in agricultural exports, as well as the arrest of their owners. These cases involved large sums of money "hidden" in foreign banks.

On December 13, the Prosecutor's Office announced that, as a result of actions taken by prosecutors from the Narimanov and Surakhani districts of Baku, more than $70 million had been returned to Azerbaijan.

The Prosecutor's Office continues to carry out the necessary procedural measures to ensure the return of funds earned from the export of goods and products to designated bank accounts in Azerbaijan. It is worth noting that the prosecution accused the entrepreneurs of failing to return the earnings to their bank accounts in Azerbaijan, in violation of the country's legislation.