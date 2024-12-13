  • contact.az Contact
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran Resumes Consular Services

Starting December 15, the consular section of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran will resume its activities, according to a statement from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The contact details for the consular section are as follows:

Phone: (+98 21) 22 59 62 90/91

Fax: 22596310

Email: tehran@mission.mfa.gov.az

Earlier, after a year and a half hiatus, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran itself resumed operations on July 15.

It is important to note that the entire staff of the Azerbaijani Embassy left Tehran after the January 27, 2023, attack, when an armed Iranian citizen, Yasin Husseinzadeh, stormed the embassy and opened fire on the security personnel. As a result, one embassy staff member was killed and two others were injured.

Baku considered the incident a terrorist attack and demanded an appropriate response from the Iranian authorities. Dissatisfied with Tehran’s reaction, Azerbaijan decided to evacuate the embassy. A court in Iran sentenced the attacker to death for the assault on the embassy. However, there is no information regarding whether the sentence has been carried out.

