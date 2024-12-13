Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO discussed
Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO discussed
On December 13, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation led by the Commandant of the NATO Defense College (NDC), Lieutenant General Max A.L.T. Nielsen, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.
The Chief of the General Staff spoke about the successful reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army, the victory of the Army in the Patriotic War and the application of gained combat experience during subsequent military operations in the troops’ training.
Colonel General K.Valiyev commended Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO within the framework of various programs and emphasized the significance of further development of relations.
Lieutenant General Max A.L.T. Nielsen expressed gratitude for the hospitality and conveyed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan. The guest highly appreciated the activities of the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen within partnership with NATO in peacekeeping missions and other events.
Prospects for the development of cooperation with NATO in the field of military education and other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.
Politics
-
- 13 December 2024, 17:33
On December 13, lawyer Elchin Sadigov was denied a meeting with his client, Meydan TV journalist Aynur Elgunesh, at the Baku pre-trial detention facility -1, the lawyer himself reported to the Turan news agency. According to Sadigov, he waited at the detention facility from 14:00 to 16:40, but the journalist was not brought in for the meeting.
-
- 13 December 2024, 17:18
In November and December of this year, the General Prosecutor's Office reported over ten criminal cases against companies involved in agricultural exports, as well as the arrest of their owners. These cases involved large sums of money "hidden" in foreign banks.
-
- 13 December 2024, 16:50
Starting December 15, the consular section of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran will resume its activities, according to a statement from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
-
- 13 December 2024, 16:23
The elected President of the United States wants to halt Iran's nuclear program without igniting a new war, Donald Trump said in an interview with NBC. Washington is considering various options to counter Iran's nuclear program, one of which is a preemptive strike by Israeli and US air forces on Iran's nuclear facilities, The Wall Street Journal reported on December 13.
Leave a review