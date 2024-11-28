Leader of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party Reports Increased Internet Blockade

The leader of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), Ali Kerimli, has stated that his internet blockade has become more severe. “For almost five years, I have been under an internet blockade. But recently, it has taken on an openly blatant and shameless form,” Kerimli said during a press conference today.

Kerimli explained that just a few days ago, the provider SMART installed a cable internet connection in his apartment. “But less than 24 hours later, my internet was disconnected. The company hurriedly refunded the money and didn’t even take back the modem,” Kerimli said. This opposition leader’s troubles with internet access began long ago - during the pandemic period.

“I criticized the authorities on social media for failing to take care of people who were forced out of work and not receiving compensation, as people were in other countries. At the same time, I had around 20,000 users listening to me,” Kerimli continued.

However, on April 13, 2020, the internet from the “Sazz” provider was suddenly cut off in Kerimli’s apartment. Both Kerimli and his family members also had their mobile phones and cellular service disconnected. Later, mobile service was partially restored and now works from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, but is cut off during the night. Mobile internet has not been restored.

Temporary internet access was occasionally provided when Kerimli’s allies brought him portable wireless modems or when visitors allowed him to use their mobile phones, but this only worked for 1-2 hours. When Kerimli contacted the “Sazz” provider, they claimed that there was no signal in his area. And this was in the very center of Baku!, Kerimli said.

He has already lodged complaints with local courts and has now turned to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The Ministry of Transport and High Technologies and the mobile network operator Azercell are named as respondents in the case.

“Modern politics is unthinkable without information. As the head of a political party, I am deprived of the ability to quickly receive news and stay in contact with party members and citizens. I cannot personally manage my social media accounts, and they are managed by my friends abroad,” Kerimli explained.

“I don’t use messaging apps because my accounts on WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal have been intercepted through a duplicate of my mobile phone number,” he added.

“These restrictions also affect my family. My child cannot use the internet like other children. In order to communicate with my two adult children, who are forced to live abroad, I have to visit relatives and friends,” Kerimli said.

He also stated that there are no conditions for fair political competition in the country, pointing out that for 19 years, he has been denied a passport and that his party has been without an office for 19 years. “All of this is a reflection of the absence of fair political competition,” Kerimli concluded.