Liability measures for damage to green spaces are toughened

On 18 October, Milli Majlis adopted in the first reading amendments to the Criminal Code, tightening the measures of responsibility for damage to green spaces.

According to the document, illegal felling of trees, bushes or other green areas, in case of causing significant damage will be punished by a fine of twice the amount of damage, or correctional labor for up to two years, or restriction of freedom for up to three years, or imprisonment for up to two years.

If the same acts are committed repeatedly, or by a person using his or her official position, or with the infliction of major damage, causing major damage, the fine may be increased to three times the amount of the damage.

Or the penalty may be restriction of liberty for a term of two to five years or imprisonment for a term of two to five years.

At present, the maximum penalty for these actions is imprisonment of up to 2 years.