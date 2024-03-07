London condemned the arrest of “Toplum TV” journalists and a member of the "Third Republic"

"The UK is deeply concerned about the arrest of “Toplum TV” journalists and a representative of the Third Republic political movement.

We call for the protection of freedom of expression and fundamental human rights, including the rights of all recently arrested media representatives." British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld wrote about this on his account on the “X” Platform on March 7.