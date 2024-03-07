London condemned the arrest of “Toplum TV” journalists and a member of the "Third Republic"
"The UK is deeply concerned about the arrest of “Toplum TV” journalists and a representative of the Third Republic political movement.
We call for the protection of freedom of expression and fundamental human rights, including the rights of all recently arrested media representatives." British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld wrote about this on his account on the “X” Platform on March 7.
- 7 March 2024, 22:22
The biggest journalist organisation in Europe - European Federation of Journalists condemed police raid on Toplum TV in Azerbaijan on March 6.
- 7 March 2024, 20:40
The European Union responded to an attack on Internet television Toplum TV and the Third Republican Platform in Azerbaijan.
Vice-Premiers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan held a joint meeting of commissions on the issue of border delimitation on March 7.
- 7 March 2024, 18:17
Today, the Khatai District Court of Baku extended for three months the pre-trial detention of Hafiz Babaly, the editor of the economic department of the Turan agency, who was arrested in the case of “Abzas Media.” The extension of the arrest is unjustified and there are no material and procedural grounds for Babaly's detention, his lawyer Rasul Jafarov told Turan.
