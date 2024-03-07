    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(7 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • London condemned the arrest of “Toplum TV” journalists and a member of the "Third Republic"
London condemned the arrest of “Toplum TV” journalists and a member of the "Third Republic"

London condemned the arrest of “Toplum TV” journalists and a member of the "Third Republic"

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

London condemned the arrest of “Toplum TV” journalists and a member of the "Third Republic"

"The UK is deeply concerned about the arrest of “Toplum TV” journalists and a representative of the Third Republic political movement.

We call for the protection of freedom of expression and fundamental human rights, including the rights of all recently arrested media representatives." British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld wrote about this on his account on the “X” Platform on March 7.

Leave a review

Politics

Bakının Avropa Şurasına cavabı Toplum TV-nin qapadılması oldu? – Xalid Ağəliyev Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line