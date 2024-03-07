The court extended the term of arrest of the “Abzas Media” journalist for 3 months

On March 7, the Khatai District Court of Baku extended the pre-trial detention of “Abzas Media” journalist Elnara Gasimova for another 3 months - until June 13.

There are no material and procedural grounds for the journalist's detention, lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir told Turan. The defense drew the court's attention to the availability of alternative preventive measures. Gasimova herself stated that she was being persecuted for her professional activities. The defense intends to appeal the court's decision.

*Elnara Gasimova was detained on January 13 on charges of smuggling by prior agreement of persons (Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code). On January 15, the court chose a preventive measure against her, arrest for a period of 3 months. She became the sixth journalist and media worker involved in the “Abzas Media” case.