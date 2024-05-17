    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(8 hours ago)
Lukashenko and Aliyev visited  the city of Shusha

Lukashenko and Aliyev visited  the city of Shusha

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Lukashenko and Aliyev visited  the city of Shusha

On May 17, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus arrived from Fuzuli to Shusha. Alexander Lukashenko got acquainted with the progress of the restoration of the city after its liberation from occupation, visited the sights and cultural sites. The President of Belarus presented two Belarus tractors to the city.

Politics

