Lukashenko and Aliyev visited the city of Shusha
On May 17, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus arrived from Fuzuli to Shusha. Alexander Lukashenko got acquainted with the progress of the restoration of the city after its liberation from occupation, visited the sights and cultural sites. The President of Belarus presented two Belarus tractors to the city.
Representatives of the ruling Traffic Light coalition of the German Bundestag called for the release of political prisoners in Azerbaijan.
- 17 May 2024, 17:29
On May 17, at the trial of public activist and human rights defender Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, the testimony of judicial official Orhan Abdullayev was heard by the victims. According to the investigation materials, during the incident in the Yasamal district court between Hajiyev and Ulviya Muradova (Alovlu), the activist allegedly pushed Abdullayev.
The European Council today decided to suspend the broadcasting activities in the European Union of four additional media outlets, which spread and support the Russian propaganda and war of aggression against Ukraine: Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
- 17 May 2024, 15:50
On May 15, the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against Tofig Yagublu, a member of the National Council of the “Musavat” Party and the Democratic Forces, was completed, his daughter Nigar Khazi told Turan.
