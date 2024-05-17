The judicial official refused to file a complaint against Bakhtiyar Hajiyev

On May 17, at the trial of public activist and human rights defender Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, the testimony of judicial official Orhan Abdullayev was heard by the victims. According to the investigation materials, during the incident in the Yasamal district court between Hajiyev and Ulviya Muradova (Alovlu), the activist allegedly pushed Abdullayev.

However, Hajiyev stated that Abdullayev was not in the courtroom at all at that moment. During today's session at the Baku Serious Crimes Court, Abdullayev answered questions from the judge, Hajiyev, the defense and the prosecution.

Inconsistencies were revealed in Abdullayev's testimony to the court and at the preliminary investigation after the incident between Hajiyev and Alovlu. The judge asked Abdullayev if he remained a complainant against Hajiyev, and Abdullayev gave a negative answer. Abdullayev wrote a written statement that he renounces claims against Hajiyev. The next court hearing is scheduled for May 31.

*Hajiyev was detained on December 9, 2022 in a case initiated on the basis of a complaint by journalist Ulviya Alovlu. At first, he was charged under Articles 221 ("hooliganism") and 289 ("contempt of court") of the Criminal Code.

In July 2023, he was charged under Articles 192 ("illegal entrepreneurship"), 193-1 ("legalization of proceeds from crime"), and 206 (smuggling) of the Criminal Code.

On November 7, 2023, an accusation appeared under Article 213.1 of the Criminal Code (tax evasion, unemployment insurance payments, compulsory medical and social insurance). Hajiyev denies all charges and says he is being persecuted for criticizing the authorities and calling for international sanctions against Azerbaijani officials and security forces involved in the repression. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.