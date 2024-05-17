Lukashenko arrives in Fizuli
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Fuzuli on his plane on the morning of May 17 as a part of his state visit to Azerbaijan.
Note that Lukashenko is expected to take part in a number of events in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
The day before, during a meeting with Ilham Aliyev, Lukashenko announced the desire of Belarusian companies to participate in projects to restore the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.
"...We are ready to build an agro-town and an entire infrastructure based on the Belarusian experience and create jobs. That is, to build a complex, as well as to help create farms," Lukashenko said.
On May 17, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus arrived from Fuzuli to Shusha. Alexander Lukashenko got acquainted with the progress of the restoration of the city after its liberation from occupation, visited the sights and cultural sites. The President of Belarus presented two Belarus tractors to the city.
