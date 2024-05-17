Lukashenko arrives in Fizuli

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Fuzuli on his plane on the morning of May 17 as a part of his state visit to Azerbaijan.

Note that Lukashenko is expected to take part in a number of events in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The day before, during a meeting with Ilham Aliyev, Lukashenko announced the desire of Belarusian companies to participate in projects to restore the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

"...We are ready to build an agro-town and an entire infrastructure based on the Belarusian experience and create jobs. That is, to build a complex, as well as to help create farms," Lukashenko said.