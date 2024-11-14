Maria Zakharova
Maria Zakharova once again exposes the "devious plans" of the West
The United States and the European Union, which tried to position themselves as mediators in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, have come up with nothing and merely copied Russia's ideas, distorting their essence in order to "hijack" the peace process for themselves. However, their true goal was to take control of the region, to insert themselves into it, and to push out Russia, as well as Iran and Türkiye, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing on November 13.
"Unlike the Westerners, we are interested in a safe, stable, and prosperous South Caucasus. We are present there. Our interests are natural, historical, economic, humanitarian, and financial." She emphasized that Russia is ready to continue providing comprehensive assistance to Azerbaijan and Armenia in order to achieve sustainable peace and prosperity in the region based on high-level trilateral agreements.
"When active work was underway in a trilateral format, significant results were achieved on a wide range of issues. For example, in June 2023, within the framework of the Trilateral Working Group, we were close to practically restoring transport routes in the region. However, under Western pressure, Yerevan 'froze' its participation in the group, and then in all trilateral formats," Zakharova noted.
