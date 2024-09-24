Meeting Between the Assistant to the President and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

On September 23 in Baku, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Mikhail Bogdanov met with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev The parties exchanged of views on international and regional issues of mutual interest, a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry. Special attention was given to the Middle East, with a focus on the military-political situation in the context of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and southern Lebanon. "The commitment of Moscow and Baku to continue close political coordination in bilateral relations and on various international platforms was reaffirmed," the statement noted. It is important to mention that the official Baku did not report on this meeting.