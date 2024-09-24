Azerbaijani Citizens Detained in Chechnya Have Returned Home

Three Azerbaijani citizens detained in Chechnya, who were intended to be sent to fight in Ukraine, have returned to Azerbaijan. According to a statement from Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry representative Ayhan Hajiyev, after learning of the detention of Elhan Akber oglu Shirinov (born 1975), Vugar Nazim oglu Magerramov (born 1982), and Nihad Tapdyg oglu Rzaev (born 2004), a note was sent to the Russian Foreign Ministry to facilitate their return. Negotiations were also held with the Russian Foreign Ministry and other responsible authorities. As a result, their return was secured on September 21 via land through a border crossing point with Russia.