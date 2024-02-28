  • contact.az Contact
  Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia starts in Berlin
Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia starts in Berlin

Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia starts in Berlin

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia starts in Berlin

The meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations headed by Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov started in Berlin on Wednesday morning.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. 

The meeting is held on the initiative of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to preliminary information, the meeting will last two days.

Politics

