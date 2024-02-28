The EU Delegation launches the “European Year of Skills” Campaign
The EU Delegation launches the “European Year of Skills” Campaign
The European Union announced 2023-2024 as the European Year of Skills, which aims to give a fresh impetus to lifelong learning, empowering people and companies to contribute to the green and digital transitions, supporting innovation and competitiveness. On this occasion the Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan announced the start of a campaign under the slogan “Get the right skills”. The campaign started with the first in a series of workshops designed to raise awareness about EU scholarships and opportunities organized in partnership with the Young European Ambassadors (YEA).
“The European Union and Azerbaijan have strong partnership in many fields related to human development like education and vocational training,” said Peter Michalko, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Azerbaijan. “In the age of green and digital transitions, it is important to open new opportunities for people and the economy, as well as to help people to get better access to a changing labour market. Through this campaign we want to remind that it is never late to get right skills for better jobs and better salaries.” the EU Ambassador added.
The first workshop attracted 100 participants who came to learn about different study and work opportunities within the EU including Erasmus+, European Solidarity Corp, College of Europe and many others. The campaign will continue with many more activities including the Youth Intellectual Competition, a Social Media & Blogger workshop, Career Workshop and a culminating “Agora” event with special guests who will inspire future generations.
The campaign will also feature “motivators” from different fields and with different sets of skills to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds. The aim is to show that it is never too late to gain new skills or the right skills for the jobs of the future. The European Union is a longstanding and strategic partner of Azerbaijan in many important areas such as higher education, vocational education, regional development, culture, health and others. With EU support many people have started businesses, engaged in agricultural production, learned new skills, and received training.
During the campaign, information about the European Year of Skills, success stories and videos will also be featured on the social media platforms of the EU Delegation. A dedicated edition will also be prepared for AvropadaASAN radio programme series on ASAN Radio 100 FM.
Politics
-
- 28 February 2024, 20:58
The CSTO does not answer the question what is the area of responsibility of this organization in Armenia? The CSTO has not been answering this question since 2021.
-
- 28 February 2024, 18:49
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Annalena Berbok within the framework of his business trip to Germany.
-
- 28 February 2024, 18:06
The issue of unblocking regional communications has reached an impasse due to the position of the Armenian colleagues, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing on February 28.
-
Baku is outraged that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has deprived the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote on the initiative of German deputies. This decision was made on the initiative of a German MP, a member of Chancellor Scholz's party, stated the Head of state Ilham Aliyev, receiving a group of German businessmen on Wednesday.
Leave a review