Meeting of the Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Slovakia

On January 18, in Baku, at a meeting held in Baku, the heads of military ministers of the two countries - Zakir Hasanov and Robert Kalinyak discussed the issues of developing relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the field of defense.

The sides noted the importance of developing cooperation in military-technical, military-educational and other fields, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Kalinyak congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart on the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The parties noted the importance of expanding the mutual exchange of experience, as well as exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.