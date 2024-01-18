Mutual calls for sanctions from France and Azerbaijan

In a move fraught with diplomatic implications, the French Senate has passed a resolution demanding sanctions against Azerbaijan, reigniting tensions stemming from the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The resolution not only expresses support for the territorial integrity of Armenia but also condemns Azerbaijan's military operations in Karabakh on September 19-20, 2023.

The comprehensive document extends beyond mere condemnation, outlining a series of demands, including the return of Armenians to Karabakh with guarantees of their security. One of the most striking demands is the "immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia," amplifying the geopolitical complexities entwining the nations.

The French Senate's resolution doesn't stop at territorial concerns. It also condemns the arrests of political leaders in the irredentist regime in Karabakh, urging the deployment of a UNESCO mission to Nagorno-Karabakh. The mission is tasked with compiling a report on the state of cultural and religious heritage in the region, underscoring the broader consequences of the conflict.

Taking a more severe stance, the resolution demands the freezing of assets belonging to Azerbaijani leaders, citing "military aggression." Furthermore, it calls for stringent measures against Azerbaijan, including the imposition of an embargo on gas and oil imports. Notably, this isn't the first time the French Senate has taken such a stance; a similar resolution was adopted in 2020 following Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

In response, the Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan has called on the government to take decisive actions. These include sanctions against France, freezing French officials' assets in Azerbaijan, suspension of economic relations, expulsion of French companies (including Total), and a ban on French companies participating in Azerbaijani state projects. Additionally, the committee urges the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to consider recognizing the independence of Kanaka, Maohi Nui, and Corsica.

Former diplomat Nahid Jafarov, offering insights on the unfolding events in the "Difficult Question" program, emphasizes that the resolution, being a parliamentary move, isn't legally binding. Jafarov points out that the tensions between Azerbaijan and France do not align with Armenia's interests, particularly as Prime Minister Pashinyan seeks to navigate his country out of isolation and engage in peace talks with Azerbaijan.

Jafarov underscores the potential economic ramifications, highlighting that due to various factors, Azerbaijan may bear a disproportionate burden from the proposed sanctions compared to France. The delicate balance of regional geopolitics comes to the forefront, as the aftermath of the resolution could significantly impact the dynamics between the South Caucasus nations and their European counterparts.