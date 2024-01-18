'The Sooner The Better': U.S. Encourages Azerbaijan, Armenia To Maintain Momentum, Build On Past Talks, Conclude Peace Agreement

    • flag_AZ
The United States said on Thursday it welcomes the work towards peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and urges the sides to conclude the peace agreement 'the sooner the better', TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"We support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries. We hope they will sign a durable peace treaty that recognizes such sovereignty and territorial integrity the sooner the better," State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions about the latest state of peace process.

He went on to add, "The parties have made significant progress over the past year. And we encourage them to maintain momentum, building on past negotiations, and concluding the agreement."

The spokesperson refrained from getting into the substance of recent meetings of U.S. Senior Advisor Louis Bono in Armenia.

