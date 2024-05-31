Members of the European Parliament called for sanctions against Azerbaijani officials
On May 31, the Chairman of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights, Udo Bullmann, the head of the EP delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, Marina Kaljurand, and the EP's permanent rapporteur on Azerbaijan, Željana Zovko, issued a “Joint Statement on the unrelenting suppression of all forms of dissent in Azerbaijan.”
“We condemn the recent extension of the preliminary investigation against Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu beyond one year and his continued prosecution on trumped-up charges. We repeat the call of the European Parliament to the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately cease all charges brought against him and allow him to travel abroad to receive urgently needed medical care,” says the document published on the EP website.
MEPs also strongly condemned the “continued suppression of all critical voices and systematic abuses of justice in Azerbaijan.”
“The arrest of Anar Mammadli, a prominent human rights activist, head of the Center for Election Monitoring and Democracy Training and winner of the Council of Europe Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize, on April 29 on trumped-up charges of smuggling is another clear illustration of the relentless suppression of civil society and all dissent. This follows a large wave of arrests of journalists from the few remaining independent news outlets in Azerbaijan, including AbzasMedia, Kanal 13 and Toplum TV, and their detention on trumped-up charges,” the MEPs further noted.
They note with regret that “with about 300 political prisoners today, Azerbaijan is considered one of the most repressive countries in the world.”
“All political prisoners must be released and all politically motivated charges must be dropped immediately,” the statement from the three MPs further said.
“In light of the deteriorating situation,” they call on the EU High Representative and the EU Council, in accordance with the European Parliament resolutions of March 15, 2023, September 14, 2023 and April 25, 2024, to “impose sanctions on Azerbaijani officials involved in serious human rights violations.” .
