Mirzoyan on Armenia's expectations from the Almaty meeting

Armenia intends to discuss the settlement of the issue of opening transport infrastructure and trade routes in the region without restrictions with Azerbaijan at the talks in Almaty, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Ani Badalyan, said that the talks between the Foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held in Almaty on May 10.

"We would like to liberate the transport infrastructure. There is no general agreement yet, but if there is, Armenia's intention is to open roads and trade routes without any restrictions," Mirzoyan said at a press conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

According to Armenian media, Armenia is ready to continue "constructive negotiations aimed at ending the protracted conflict with Azerbaijan and mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of the two countries."

Earlier, Mirzoyan stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan are close to a consensus on recognizing the 1991 borders as the basis for delimitation and mutual recognition of territorial integrity.