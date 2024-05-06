Forty border posts have been installed on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia

On Monday, the office of Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev reported that as part of measures to clarify coordinates based on geodetic measurements, 40 border posts have already been installed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on May 6.

It should be recalled that the talk is about the section of the border between the Tavush district of Armenia and the Gazakh region of Azerbaijan.