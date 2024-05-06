Forty border posts have been installed on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia
Forty border posts have been installed on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia
On Monday, the office of Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev reported that as part of measures to clarify coordinates based on geodetic measurements, 40 border posts have already been installed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on May 6.
It should be recalled that the talk is about the section of the border between the Tavush district of Armenia and the Gazakh region of Azerbaijan.
Politics
-
Former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) Jahangir Hajiyev continues his hunger strike in colony No. 13, which he announced on May 1. According to his lawyer Fahraddin Mehdiyev, Hajiyev takes only water and medicines. According to Mehdiyev, his health worsened as a result of the hunger strike. Thus, the arterial blood pressure was 170/100, the pulse was 100 beats per minute. At the same time, Hajiyev is kept in a common barrack.
-
- 6 May 2024, 17:03
Armenia intends to discuss the settlement of the issue of opening transport infrastructure and trade routes in the region without restrictions with Azerbaijan at the talks in Almaty, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Monday.
-
On May 6, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby and his wife arrived in the city of Shusha, reads a press release from the US Embassy to Azerbaujan.
-
On May 6, President Ilham Aliyev received Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region of Russia, and members of his delegation. During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Astrakhan, as well as projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Astrakhan and prospects for cooperation were discussed. I.Aliyev received the Governor of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.
Leave a review