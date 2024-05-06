The health of Jahangir Hajiyev, who is starving in the prison, has worsened – lawyer
Former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) Jahangir Hajiyev continues his hunger strike in colony No. 13, which he announced on May 1. According to his lawyer Fahraddin Mehdiyev, Hajiyev takes only water and medicines. According to Mehdiyev, his health worsened as a result of the hunger strike. Thus, the arterial blood pressure was 170/100, the pulse was 100 beats per minute. At the same time, Hajiyev is kept in a common barrack.
Despite the appeals of Hajiyev's defense and sister to the Penitentiary Service and the Ombudsman, there is no reaction, the lawyer said. Suffering from thyroid disease, cardiac arrhythmia and hypertension, Hajiyev went on hunger strike in protest against the lack of effective medical care and conditions of detention, the lawyer said earlier.
*Former Chairman of the Management Board of IBA Jahangir Hajiyev was arrested in December 2015. In October 2016, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Later, the punishment was increased by another 1.5 years. He is accused of embezzlement of sums of money in the amount of up to 4 billion. manat. However, his lawyers said that these allegations were not supported by reliable evidence.
