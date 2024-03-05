Mishustin to pay two-day visit to Baku
Mishustin to pay two-day visit to Baku
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a two-day working visit to Azerbaijan on 5 March.
The press service of the Russian government reports that during the visit Mishustin will hold meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
During the talks it is planned to consider a set of issues related to the development of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic cooperation.
"Special attention will be paid to the promotion of joint projects in energy, transport, industrial, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres. Several intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents are expected to be signed as a result of the meetings and negotiations," the statement said.
According to TASS Agency, more than 1.400 enterprises with Russian participation operate in Azerbaijan, of which nearly 300 - with 100% Russian capital. In 2023, direct investments of the Russian Federation in the economy of Azerbaijan totalled $295 million.
Politics
-
- 5 March 2024, 23:53
The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, Jeyhun Bayramov and Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, met on March 5 in Saudi Arabia as part of an emergency meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies of the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
-
- 5 March 2024, 20:02
As a symbolic step reflecting the ongoing urban renewal efforts in Khankendi, the buildings of the separatist "parliament" and the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union were demolished, according to AzTV. The demolition of structures devoid of any cultural or historical significance means a significant step towards restoring the integrity of the city.
-
- 5 March 2024, 17:06
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived on a significant working visit to Azerbaijan, where he is slated to engage in discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
-
- 5 March 2024, 15:53
On March 5, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Kerim Veliyev, received a Pakistani delegation headed by the Director General of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Ahsan Gulrez. Kerimov noted the great importance of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. He stressed the importance of holding trilateral military exercises with the participation of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey to share experiences and improve the professionalism of military personnel.
Leave a review