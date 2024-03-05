Mishustin to pay two-day visit to Baku

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a two-day working visit to Azerbaijan on 5 March.

The press service of the Russian government reports that during the visit Mishustin will hold meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

During the talks it is planned to consider a set of issues related to the development of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic cooperation.

"Special attention will be paid to the promotion of joint projects in energy, transport, industrial, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres. Several intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents are expected to be signed as a result of the meetings and negotiations," the statement said.

According to TASS Agency, more than 1.400 enterprises with Russian participation operate in Azerbaijan, of which nearly 300 - with 100% Russian capital. In 2023, direct investments of the Russian Federation in the economy of Azerbaijan totalled $295 million.