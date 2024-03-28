Moscow is concerned about the Armenia-EU-USA meeting

The upcoming Armenia-EU-USA meeting on April 5 causes Moscow concern, since Washington and Brussels openly talk about its anti-Russian orientation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Such events cause concern in Russia, because representatives of the United States and the EU directly tell our partners that their main focus is exclusively against Russia," she wrote in her Telegram channel.

According to her, such meetings are of concern to most countries in the region, because they are not aimed at achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, but at further "the introduction of the West into the South Caucasus and the creation of new dividing lines there, forcing the countries of the region to follow the anti-Russian agenda, the destruction of their centuries-old ties with Moscow."