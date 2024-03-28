The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.
Moscow is concerned about the Armenia-EU-USA meeting
The upcoming Armenia-EU-USA meeting on April 5 causes Moscow concern, since Washington and Brussels openly talk about its anti-Russian orientation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Such events cause concern in Russia, because representatives of the United States and the EU directly tell our partners that their main focus is exclusively against Russia," she wrote in her Telegram channel.
According to her, such meetings are of concern to most countries in the region, because they are not aimed at achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, but at further "the introduction of the West into the South Caucasus and the creation of new dividing lines there, forcing the countries of the region to follow the anti-Russian agenda, the destruction of their centuries-old ties with Moscow."
Politics
-
The United States on Thursday dismissed the Russian Foreign Ministry's criticism over the forthcoming Armenia-U.S.-EU trilateral meeting after spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that it was "a part of Western efforts to break up Armenia’s alliance with Russia."
-
- 28 March 2024, 16:11
On March 28, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced decisions and rulings on 21 applications from Azerbaijan. "The case of Azer Mursaliyev v. Azerbaijan" was related to the violation of the right to respect for private life. The applicant is the nephew of the former rector of the International University of Azerbaijan, Elshad Abdullayev, who is in political exile.
-
- 28 March 2024, 15:20
Some circles, from among the former leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh, are taking actions and steps, declaring the government in exile, pose a threat to Armenia's national security. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at a government meeting on March 28.
-
- 28 March 2024, 13:51
Baku Court for Serious Crimes has today passed a sentence on Iranian citizen Gaedi Mohammad Najaf oglu, accused of espionage in the territory of Azerbaijan.
Leave a review