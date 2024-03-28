The weather on March 29
On Friday, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable without precipitation. Fog is expected in some places in the evening and south-westerly wind. The air temperature is +5+9 at night, +12+17 degrees during the day. No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country; fog in the morning and evening and westerly wind.
The air temperature in the lowlands is +4+9 at night, +15+20 degrees during the day. In the mountains at night it is 2 + 3 degrees, in the daytime it is +10+ 15 degrees.
- 28 March 2024, 17:49
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has established the colors of vehicles used on regular passenger transportation. The relevant document was approved on March 28. So, vehicles on regular inter-district transportation should be white, and on intra-city (intra-district) - red. At the same time, vehicles with an electric motor will be green in color. Passenger taxis must be either white or red.
As part of the fight against drug trafficking, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan have conducted about 30 operations codenamed "Narcolovushka" in various regions of the country since the beginning of March. In total, 157 kg of drugs worth about 6 million manats on the black market were seized from illegal trafficking, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports. Employees of the main Drug control Department detained 28 people - 91 kg of marijuana enriched with psychotropic substances, 42 kg of heroin, 17 kg of methamphetamine, 7 kg of opium and other types of narcotic substances, 12 thousand 211 pieces of psychotropic drugs were seized from them.
- 27 March 2024, 14:41
On March 28, spring-like weather is expected in Baku and Absheron. No precipitation is expected, the wind is northerly, moderate, the air temperature during the day is +13+18 degrees. Rains are expected in a number of mountainous areas. There is fog in some places in the morning and evening. The wind is easterly.
- 27 March 2024, 12:07
Propagandists in Azerbaijan are spreading claims about the mass satisfaction of the people with their standard of living.
