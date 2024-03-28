The  weather on March 29

On Friday, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable without precipitation. Fog is expected in some places in the evening and south-westerly wind. The air temperature is +5+9 at night, +12+17 degrees during the day. No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country; fog in the morning and evening and westerly wind.

The air temperature in the lowlands is +4+9 at night, +15+20 degrees during the day. In the mountains at night it is 2 + 3 degrees, in the daytime it is +10+ 15 degrees.