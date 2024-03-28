The ECHR has announced decisions on 21 applications from Azerbaijan

On March 28, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced decisions and rulings on 21 applications from Azerbaijan. "The case of Azer Mursaliyev v. Azerbaijan" was related to the violation of the right to respect for private life. The applicant is the nephew of the former rector of the International University of Azerbaijan, Elshad Abdullayev, who is in political exile.

Azer Mursaliyev challenged in local courts the accusations by Ramiz Zeynalov's lawyer against his Elshad Abdullayev and other relatives for allegedly committing crimes. The ECHR granted the complaint and decided to pay him compensation in the amount of 2 thousand euros.

In the case of Miralem Hashimov v. Azerbaijan, the applicant is the head of an online publication, who was fined 500 manats at the suit of the head of the Executive Authority of the Masalli region because of his publications in 2015 about the appropriation of budgetary funds by the local administration and the felling of trees.

In this case, the parties reached an amicable agreement and the Government agreed to pay the applicant compensation of 1,600 euros and another 800 euros for court costs.

A settlement agreement was also reached in the case of lawyers Elchin Sadygov and Javad Javadov, who complained about the restriction of peaceful assembly and violation of their rights under Articles 11 (freedom of assembly and association) and 13 (right to an effective remedy) of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The authorities expressed their willingness to pay the applicants 1,750 euros each. Compensation will be paid for the same amount to another 14 applicants who also challenged the violation of their rights under Articles 11 and 13 of the European Convention.

A settlement agreement was also reached between the Government and the applicants, activists Natig Jafarov, Didara Veliyeva and Rasul Jafarov, who filed similar complaints about the restriction of the right to peaceful assembly and asked to recognize violations of their rights under Articles 11 and 13 of the European Convention. They will also be paid 1,750 euros each.