‘Movement of Creators’ is founded
A group of politicians and activists today announced the establishment of the "Movement of Creators".
Initiator of the organisation, opposition politician Avaz Temirkhan, told Turan that the movement has been created with the aim of promoting democratic education of the population, enhancing public participation of citizens in political processes and facilitating free elections in the country.
The announcement of the establishment of the movement is timed to coincide with the Independence Day, which symbolises the commitment of the founders of the organisation to the ideas of the founders of the Azerbaijan People's Republic in 1918-20.
‘The aim of the movement is to build a democratic Azerbaijan,’ Temirkhan stated as emphasizing that the leadership in the movement will be collective.
According to Temirkhan, the movement will submit documents for registration to the Ministry of Justice in the near future.
