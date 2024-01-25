MP condemns PACE as an instrument of pressure

In a scathing critique, Elshad Mirbashir, a member of the Yeni Azerbaijan party, lambasted the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), accusing it of evolving into a tool for exerting pressure on individual member countries. Mirbashir contended that PACE consistently exhibits bias against Azerbaijan, particularly concerning issues related to Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands, acts of terrorism against Azerbaijanis, and policies of ethnic cleansing. Emphasizing the sovereign right of states to establish checkpoints on their territories and eliminate threats, Mirbashir asserted that Azerbaijan has the right to defend itself.

According to Mirbashir, European structures engage in mere imitation and attempts to buy time to favor Armenia. Reflecting on Azerbaijan's stance within PACE, he asserted that the nation is no longer adopting a defensive posture but is proactively taking preventive measures. Mirbashir made it clear that if PACE persists in displaying bias, Azerbaijan will convey that the institution is dispensable for the country.

The diplomatic clash unfolded on January 24 when the Azerbaijani delegation declared an indefinite suspension of cooperation with PACE. This decision was a direct response to PACE's move to strip the Azerbaijani delegation of its mandate for one year. PACE cited human rights violations, an increase in political prisoners, and Azerbaijan's failure to fulfill its obligations as grounds for the decision. Additionally, PACE noted Azerbaijan's exclusion of the organization as an observer in the upcoming presidential elections. The escalating tensions underscore the strained relations between Azerbaijan and European institutions.