The impact of the PACE decision: the Azerbaijani opposition reflects on the consequences
As the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) takes the unprecedented step of temporarily suspending the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation, experts and politicians within Azerbaijan are weighing in on the potential ramifications of the decision.
Anar Mammadli, Chairman of the Center for Election Monitoring and Democracy Education, expressed his belief that Azerbaijan had effectively severed ties with PACE long before the recent decision. Mammadli cited the country's failure to implement PACE resolutions, release political prisoners, and create favorable conditions for media, civil society, and political parties. He deemed PACE's sanctions overdue and pinpointed Baku's refusal to allow PACE observers to inspect the Lachin road and visit Karabakh as a critical mistake. Mammadli argued that Azerbaijan could have allowed PACE observers to visit political prisoners and should not have resisted sending observers to the upcoming presidential elections.
Arif Hajili, Chairman of the Musavat party, drew attention to Azerbaijan's shifting relationship with the civilized world, warning of potential serious consequences. He cautioned against launching a press campaign condemning PACE, advising that fundamental changes in domestic and foreign policy are essential to prevent negative repercussions.
Ali Kerimli, Chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan, expressed his concerns on Facebook, emphasizing that distancing from Europe could strengthen Armenia's alliances. Kerimli listed potential consequences of an anti-European policy, including economic deterioration, Azerbaijan turning into a North Korea-like state, limitations on external lending and assistance, visa restrictions for Azerbaijani citizens traveling to Europe, and continued repression within the country.
These reflections from Azerbaijani experts and politicians underscore the complexity of the situation and the potential multifaceted impact on the nation's diplomatic, economic, and domestic spheres as it navigates the aftermath of PACE's decision.
