Mazahir Panahov
Municipal Elections in Azerbaijan to Be Held No Earlier Than January 25
This conclusion comes from today's statement by the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, regarding the feasibility of holding elections after January 25. According to him, by that time, the terms of office of the current municipal councils will have expired.
Under the Electoral Code, municipal elections are held every five years. They have traditionally taken place in December. The last municipal elections were held on December 23, 2019. At the same time, according to another article of the Electoral Code, the powers of municipal councils expire on the day of the first meeting of the newly elected local government body.
Politics
-
- 7 November 2024, 13:26
On 5 November, the Armenian Foreign Ministry received Azerbaijan's new peace treaty proposals. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told reporters on Thursday.
-
- 7 November 2024, 12:42
A new road Beyukshor-Pirshagi, which will connect the capital with the northern shore of Absheron, was inaugurated on 7 November. According to an official report, President Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.
-
- 7 November 2024, 12:14
Ahead of the COP29 climate change conference, Azerbaijan is using the event to improve the image of its authoritarian government. This is what the OCCRP (Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project), a European association of journalists and researchers on the corruption of government officials around the world, said in a report.
-
- 7 November 2024, 11:28
Mehralizadeh covered economic topics for 'Radio Azadliq', a radio station blocked in Azerbaijan and operating out of exile since 2014. His wife, Nargiz Mukhtarova, told ICPJ that she believes he was detained for his journalistic activities and interviews with independent media outlets in which he criticised government policies.
Leave a review