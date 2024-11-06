Municipal Elections in Azerbaijan to Be Held No Earlier Than January 25

This conclusion comes from today's statement by the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, regarding the feasibility of holding elections after January 25. According to him, by that time, the terms of office of the current municipal councils will have expired.

Under the Electoral Code, municipal elections are held every five years. They have traditionally taken place in December. The last municipal elections were held on December 23, 2019. At the same time, according to another article of the Electoral Code, the powers of municipal councils expire on the day of the first meeting of the newly elected local government body.