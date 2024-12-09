"Musavat" Condemns Repression and Demands Release of Political Prisoners
"Musavat" Condemns Repression and Demands Release of Political Prisoners
The current socio-political situation in Azerbaijan was discussed on December 9 at a meeting of the board of the "Musavat" party. According to the organization's press service, board members condemned the ongoing repression in the country, which continues despite demands from both domestic and international communities to end politically motivated arrests.
The party called for the immediate release of political analyst Azer Gasymly, who has been unjustly detained, as well as all other individuals arrested on political grounds.
-
- Politics
- 9 December 2024 16:55
-
Politics
-
- 12 December 2024, 01:07
Official Baku condemned and rejected the allegations made in the statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the human rights situation in Azerbaijan.
-
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday issued a statement on escalating crackdown on Azerbaijani civil society and media, urging authorities in Baku to release all those unjustly detained, cease its crackdown, and fulfill the commitments, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 11 December 2024, 18:04
A charter flight operated by Enter Air departed from Yerevan to Baku on Wednesday evening, according to Armenian media citing data from Flightradar24. At Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport, Sputnik Armenia reported that this was a charter flight.
-
- 11 December 2024, 17:41
On Wednesday, a group of famous footballers arrived in Baku. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba visited several public and cultural sites in the capital and took part in a meeting with football fans at the Crystal Hall.
Leave a review