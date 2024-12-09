"Musavat" Condemns Repression and Demands Release of Political Prisoners

The current socio-political situation in Azerbaijan was discussed on December 9 at a meeting of the board of the "Musavat" party. According to the organization's press service, board members condemned the ongoing repression in the country, which continues despite demands from both domestic and international communities to end politically motivated arrests.

The party called for the immediate release of political analyst Azer Gasymly, who has been unjustly detained, as well as all other individuals arrested on political grounds.