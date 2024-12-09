  • contact.az Contact
  • A total of 1,531 candidates have been nominated for municipal elections
A total of 1,531 candidates have been nominated for municipal elections

In the upcoming municipal elections scheduled for January 29, 2025, in Azerbaijan, 1,531 candidates have been nominated, Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) reported on December 9. According to him, the number of candidates is expected to increase.

According to the CEC, elections will be held in 685 municipalities on January 29. A total of 8,071 municipal members will be elected. To date, Azerbaijan has held six municipal elections. These elections took place in 1999, 2004, 2009, 2011, 2014, and 2019.

