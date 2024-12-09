Council approves second payment of over €4.2 billion under the Ukraine Facility
Ukraine will soon receive over €4.2 billion in funds after the Council greenlighted the second regular payment of grants and loans under the EU's Ukraine Facility, to support Ukraine's macro-financial stability and the functioning of its public administration, the message of the Council of the European Union dated December 9.
The Ukraine Plan sets out Ukraine’s intentions regarding the recovery, reconstruction and modernisation of the country and the reforms it plans to undertake as part of its EU accession process in the next four years.
In May 2024 the Council concluded that the Ukraine Plan fulfilled the preconditions for Ukraine to receive up to €50 billion in support under the Ukraine Facility, and in August the first EU instalment was disbursed.
Official Baku condemned and rejected the allegations made in the statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the human rights situation in Azerbaijan.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday issued a statement on escalating crackdown on Azerbaijani civil society and media, urging authorities in Baku to release all those unjustly detained, cease its crackdown, and fulfill the commitments, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 11 December 2024, 18:04
A charter flight operated by Enter Air departed from Yerevan to Baku on Wednesday evening, according to Armenian media citing data from Flightradar24. At Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport, Sputnik Armenia reported that this was a charter flight.
- 11 December 2024, 17:41
On Wednesday, a group of famous footballers arrived in Baku. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba visited several public and cultural sites in the capital and took part in a meeting with football fans at the Crystal Hall.
