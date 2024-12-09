Council approves second payment of over €4.2 billion under the Ukraine Facility

Ukraine will soon receive over €4.2 billion in funds after the Council greenlighted the second regular payment of grants and loans under the EU's Ukraine Facility, to support Ukraine's macro-financial stability and the functioning of its public administration, the message of the Council of the European Union dated December 9.

The Ukraine Plan sets out Ukraine’s intentions regarding the recovery, reconstruction and modernisation of the country and the reforms it plans to undertake as part of its EU accession process in the next four years.

In May 2024 the Council concluded that the Ukraine Plan fulfilled the preconditions for Ukraine to receive up to €50 billion in support under the Ukraine Facility, and in August the first EU instalment was disbursed.