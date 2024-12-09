What Is Behind the Recent Arrests?

Last week, human rights activist Rufat Safarov, six journalists collaborating with the online platform MeydanTV, and some of their relatives were arrested. Additionally, political commentator Azer Gasimli was detained. He is suspected of extortion, while the others are accused of smuggling.

In the past year, over 20 journalists and activists in Azerbaijan have been arrested on smuggling charges. The accused reject the allegations, claiming they were arrested solely for their professional activities on political grounds. Human rights defenders report that there are currently more than 300 political prisoners in Azerbaijani prisons. However, government officials dismiss claims of political prisoners as baseless.

Elman Nasirov, a member of the Human Rights Committee of the National Assembly, told Turan that criminals exist everywhere, including in Azerbaijan, and they are arrested:

“If we look at daily statistics, we see how many people are arrested for specific crimes in court. It is curious that arrests of other individuals do not provoke a reaction, but when 2-3 people who claim to be journalists or politicians—yet engage in criminal activities—are convicted, a spectacle is created around them, as if human rights are being violated in Azerbaijan.”

Nasirov emphasized that Azerbaijan is a legal and democratic state: “In a legal state, no one can violate the law, and everyone is equal before it. Whether you are a party leader, a party member, a journalist, or a doctor, it makes no difference. Everyone is equal before the law, and no one has special immunity.”

According to Nasirov, criminal elements have been uncovered in the actions of the individuals in question: “They have been detained, and investigations are ongoing. No one should pressure the court’s decision. In a legal state, no one can be persecuted or arrested for their political views. The actions of these individuals reveal fraud and acts against the state, along with other criminal activities. They are merely creating a commotion to portray themselves as political prisoners. There are no political prisoners in Azerbaijan, nor can there be.”

Zafer Ahmadov, co-founder of the human rights organization Defense Line, holds a different view. He told Azadliq Radio that the recent arrests constitute human rights violations:

“These actions are about suppressing freedom of expression. That’s why such absurd charges are being leveled.”

The human rights defender believes that the arrests are directly tied to the individuals' professional activities: “These charges only arise when these people publish exposés or shed light on problems.”

Political commentator Nasimi Mammadli argues that the country is in a deep human rights crisis: “The judiciary in Azerbaijan does not adhere to principles of justice, the Constitution, or the law. Courts have become mere tools for investigative bodies.”

According to Mammadli, the Azerbaijani government currently wields unchecked power: “Hatred of criticism and intolerance of alternative views are characteristic of all authoritarian regimes. These recent arrests are part of crude operations to silence the free press. The arrests of innocent journalists and civil society representatives are aimed at fostering an atmosphere of fear in society.”