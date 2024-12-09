Bakhtiyar Hajiyev Accuses Investigation of Illegal Evidence Gathering
Bakhtiyar Hajiyev Accuses Investigation of Illegal Evidence Gathering
On December 9, the Baku Serious Crimes Court continued the trial of activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev. During the session, the examination of documents was continued, and Hajiyev raised a number of motions. In particular, he requested that documents requested from Bank Respublika be excluded from the case materials.
“These documents were requested by the police before the criminal case was initiated, in violation of the law on operational-investigative activities. Furthermore, the bank violated commercial secrecy. Since the evidence was obtained illegally, it should be excluded from the case,” Hajiyev stated.
He also requested an investigation into the email address from which a complaint about his “illegal actions” had been sent. Hajiyev believes that the letter was prepared by the law enforcement agencies themselves. The judge did not address the motions, noting that the legal assessment of these issues would be made when delivering the verdict. Hajiyev also stated that his last hopes for a fair verdict were shattered following the arrests of human rights defender Rufat Safarov and journalists from Meydan TV.
*Bakhtiyar Hajiyev was arrested in December 2022 on charges of hooliganism and contempt of court. On June 16 of the previous year, he was presented with new charges related to financial violations, including embezzlement of grants. He was also accused of illegal entrepreneurship, money laundering, smuggling, and using counterfeit documents. In November of the same year, an additional charge of tax evasion was brought against him.
Hajiyev and his colleagues believe the trial is politically motivated, linked to his outspoken criticism of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and, in particular, the Minister Vilayat Eyvazov.
Politics
-
- 12 December 2024, 01:07
Official Baku condemned and rejected the allegations made in the statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the human rights situation in Azerbaijan.
-
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday issued a statement on escalating crackdown on Azerbaijani civil society and media, urging authorities in Baku to release all those unjustly detained, cease its crackdown, and fulfill the commitments, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 11 December 2024, 18:04
A charter flight operated by Enter Air departed from Yerevan to Baku on Wednesday evening, according to Armenian media citing data from Flightradar24. At Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport, Sputnik Armenia reported that this was a charter flight.
-
- 11 December 2024, 17:41
On Wednesday, a group of famous footballers arrived in Baku. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba visited several public and cultural sites in the capital and took part in a meeting with football fans at the Crystal Hall.
Leave a review