Israeli President Receives Hikmet Hajiyev

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

On December 9, Israeli President Isaac Herzog received in Jerusalem Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan for Foreign Policy. According to a statement from the Azerbaijani Embassy, Hajiyev conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to President Herzog. President Herzog expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Hajiyev to convey his own greetings to President Aliyev.

The two sides discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as regional developments, the statement added.

Politics

