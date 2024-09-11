"Musavat" Party files lawsuit against "Qafqazinfo.az" portal
"Musavat" Party has filed a lawsuit against "Qafqazinfo.az" portal. The proceedings will start on 13 September in Narimanov district court under the chairmanship of judge Khalida Alisa.
The reason for the complaint was the "Qafqazinfo.az" publication about the meeting on 12 August of the head of ‘Musavat’ and chairman of the Majlis of the Party - Arif Hajily and Isa Gambar with the head of the EU Delegation to Baku Peter Michalko and Ambassadors of EU countries in Azerbaijan.
‘Musavat’ reports that the meeting, held on the initiative of the EU Delegation, discussed the socio-political situation in the country, early Parliamentary elections, the problem of political prisoners, relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.
Immediately after the end of the meeting the "Musavat" disseminated a press release about it. However, a number of media outlets, including "Qafqazinfo.az", spread distorted information about the meeting, its participants, objectives and issues discussed.
The "Musavat" demanded a refutation from “Qafqazinfo.az”. However, the website refused to do so, and therefore it was decided to appeal to the court.
It is to remind that according to "Qafqazinfo.az", at the meeting Ambassador Peter Michalko raised an issue of inaction of the opposition and allegedly said that the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell was seriously dissatisfied with it.
Michalko further said that for many years the U.S. and EU have been allocating large funds to the opposition to ensure the activity of opposition forces, influence and pressure on the government claimed Qafqazinfo.az (https://qafqazinfo.az/news/detail/ai-nin-ofisinde-muxaliftle-gorus-ne-danisiblar-444326).
This publication was categorically denied by the EU Mission as lie and provocation.
