“Musavat” Party reports ‘mass violations’ in elections

“Carousels” at the elections are getting mass character, "Musavat" Party has stated.

According to the Party's press release, at the 24th polling station of the 17th Yasamal third electoral district of Baku, even people registered in the country's regions are voting.

At the 31st polling station of the 8th Binagadi constituency, people who are not local voters were installed.

Nevertheless, despite the real participation of 62 people in voting, the district election commission was provided with information about the turnout of 180 people.

Note that the police officers instruct voters to vote for the government candidate at the 15th polling station of the same district.

In Baku, many members of district election commissions in violation of Article 36.2 of the Electoral Code are persons not registered in the district.

In the 72nd Jalilabad district the same groups of persons are taken to different polling stations not by buses as it was in the past, but by cars.