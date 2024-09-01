Parliamentary candidate claimed violations during elections in Sumgayit

Shafag Mailova, candidate for deputy in the 42nd Sumgayit first district claimed about violations at various polling stations.

At the 4th and 12th polling stations obstacles are created for observers. Also, at the 7th polling station, the thumb of the left hand instead of the right hand is marked with invisible ink.

Besides, according to Mailova, “carousels” are organized at some polling stations - people from separate structures are sent in groups to the polling stations. There are also cases of stuffing several ballots.

It was not possible to get comments from the district election commission.