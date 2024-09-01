Glass of observer's car of candidate for deputy Vafa Naghi broken

Near the polling station in the village of Astanly of the 70th Neftchala electoral district, unknown assailants attacked the car of an observer from the candidate for deputy Vafa Naghi, who is running for the early Parliamentary elections. Naghi reports on a social network about a car window broken with a stone.

Earlier, Naghi announced that a representative of another candidate for deputy in this district, Tanzila Rustamkhanly - Huseyn Gurbanov, had attacked her at the 40th polling station. Naghi stated that she found a violation of the electoral law when using portable ballot boxes outside polling stations.

Vafa Naghi filed a complaint with the CEC, the Interior Ministry and the Presidential Administration demanding to stop lawlessness in the elections and punish the Rustamkhanly’s representative.

In turn, Gurbanov stated that Naghi violated the order at the site and was the first to hit him in the face with a mobile phone.