By 10:00 a.m., voter turnout in the snap parliamentary elections was about 10%

By 17:00 a.m., voter turnout in the snap parliamentary elections was about 34%

By 17:00 a.m., voter turnout in the snap parliamentary elections was about 34%

By 17:00 a.m., voter turnout in the snap parliamentary elections was 33,82% the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan reported.

* * *

By 15:00 a.m., voter turnout in the snap parliamentary elections was about 30%

By 15:00 a.m., voter turnout in the snap parliamentary elections was 29,49% the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan reported.

* * *

By 12:00 a.m., voter turnout in the snap parliamentary elections was about 21%

By 12:00 a.m., voter turnout in the snap parliamentary elections was 20.39%, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan reported.

* * *

By 10:00 a.m., voter turnout in the snap parliamentary elections was about 10%

By 10:00 a.m., voter turnout in the snap parliamentary elections was 9.92%, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan reported.