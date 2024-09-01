Musavat reports new violations during elections
The Musavat Party has published a third press release about violations during voting in the early parliamentary elections.
In particular, "carousels" were recorded at polling stations 2, 4, 9 of the Ujar electoral district No. 94. Clergymen were also involved in the process.
Zakir Ismail, a candidate for deputy from the Musavat Party, who objected to the "Carousel" operation, was threatened by the police.
Reports physical pressure on blogger Bahruz Aliyev in front of the 12th and 13th polling stations of the Jalilabad city electoral district No. 71, located in the same building.
At polling station No. 14 of the Jalilabad city district No. 71, facts of observers voting were recorded.
Ballots with pre-cut corners were found on the desk of the precinct chairman at polling station No. 7 of Jaliabad rural electoral district No. 72.
According to information provided by observers from the Musavat party, the overall voter turnout in the country was very low.
1 September 2024 18:07
2 September 2024, 21:02
Vafa Naghi shared details of the elections in the Neftchala district with Turan. The Central Election Commission (CEC) reported the recovery of 84 votes cast by voters in the 70th Neftchala constituency in favor of Vafa Naghi, which had previously been incorrectly recorded for another candidate, and added these votes back in favor of Vafa Naghi.
2 September 2024, 17:26
President Ilham Aliyev’s trip to the Kalbajar region.
BAKU, 2 September 2024 – Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections did not offer voters genuine political alternatives and took place within a legal framework overly restrictive of fundamental freedoms and the media, although they were efficiently prepared, international observers said in a statement today.
2 September 2024, 16:05
The early parliamentary elections on September 1 were accompanied by serious violations, which dealt a blow to their democratic legitimacy, a statement by the Election Observation Alliance (EOA), which monitored the elections by a group of local experts and short-term observers. The political and legal environment of the elections was characterized by the concentration of power with the weakening of the opposition, which calls into question the fairness and transparency of the elections.
