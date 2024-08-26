  • contact.az Contact
Nasiman Yagublu will be buried at fraternal cemetery

The news agency Turan

The funeral of a candidate for deputy from the Musavat Party, a historian, who died in an accident on August 25, will take place today at 13.00 at the cemetery of the village of Zabrat. This was reported by the relatives of the late professor.

A criminal case has been opened in the Jabrayil region police over the death of Yagublu.

Politics

