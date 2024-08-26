Nasiman Yagublu will be buried at fraternal cemetery
Nasiman Yagublu will be buried at fraternal cemetery
The funeral of a candidate for deputy from the Musavat Party, a historian, who died in an accident on August 25, will take place today at 13.00 at the cemetery of the village of Zabrat. This was reported by the relatives of the late professor.
A criminal case has been opened in the Jabrayil region police over the death of Yagublu.
The Musavat Party finds suspicious the circumstances surrounding the death of Nasiman Yagublu, a candidate for parliament from their organization. In a statement to Turan, Musavat’s Deputy Chairman Mustafa Hajibeyli expressed concerns about the mysterious nature of Yagublu’s death. "This is a mysterious death. Why should an accident occur on a straight road? Nasiman had been driving since his youth. Another question is why he was taken to the hospital so late after the accident," Hajibeyli said.
