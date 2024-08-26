Telephone conversation between Bayramov and Araghchi

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the new Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

The current agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as regional issues were discussed during the telephone conversation, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

Bayramov congratulated Araghchi on his appointment as Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and invited him to visit Azerbaijan.

The sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran on the implementation of a number of joint projects, including in the economy, trade, transport and communications.

Araghchi said he was glad to see the resumption of activities of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Iran.

During the telephone conversation, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest and emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts to further develop cooperation between the two countries, the press release concluded.