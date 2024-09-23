Natig Jafarli elected chairman of REAL Political Committee

The Political Committee of the Republican Alternative Party (REAL) unanimously approved Natig Jafarli as the head of this structure.

According to the decision, he will start working as the leader of the Party on October 1. During this period, the transfer of cases from the former chairman to the new one will be carried out.

At the same time, the new chairman will present to the political committee a strategy for the further activities of the REAL, said in a statement.

As Jafarli noted in an interview with a Turan correspondent, there are no changes in the REAL political course. At the same time, he stressed that political decisions are adopted not by the chairman, but by a collegially political committee of 8 members.

Recall Jafarli replaced Ilgar Mammadov, who had led the REAL since its foundation, as head of the political committee. A year ago, he said that if he and the REAL did not succeed in the elections, he would retire from politics. "Naturally, it would be easy to explain our defeat by falsification. However, although I received the majority of votes in the September 1 elections, in which I participated for the first time after a 14-year ban, the real result was not my actual victory, but the fact that 90% of voters decided not to go to the polls. As a result, Asim Mollazade became a deputy for the sixth time, thanks to the votes of voters who did not show up to vote," Mammadov said.

Recall that he will remain a member of the REAL political committee until the next congress. At the same time, Mammadov announced his intention to refrain from participating in public political discussions.