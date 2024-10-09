NATO delegation in Azerbaijan
NATO delegation in Azerbaijan
Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Kerim Veliyev received a NATO delegation headed by Director General of NATO International Military Staff Janusz Adamczak on 8 October.
During the meeting Veliyev highly assessed the level of relations with NATO, noting the importance of developing mutual cooperation, the Defence Ministry's press service reported.
Veliyev emphasized the great contribution to the training of Azerbaijani military within the framework of NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept, noting the need to continue cooperation.
Adamczak expressed satisfaction with the cooperation with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces within the framework of partnership with NATO, expressing gratitude for the contribution to the non-combat mission ‘Resolute Support’ in Afghanistan.
The meeting discussed various aspects of co-operation in the military, military-educational fields, regional security issues, etc.
-
- Finance
- 9 October 2024 11:09
-
Politics
-
- 10 October 2024, 12:04
Azerbaijan is taking bold steps to overcome the challenges of climate change, President Ilham Aliyev said in his welcome message to participants of the two-day Pre-COP29 conference opening today in Baku.
-
- 9 October 2024, 17:49
On Wednesday, President Ilham Aliyev met with Kerry McCarthy, the UK Minister for International Energy and Climate. During the meeting, they discussed preparations for the upcoming climate conference COP29. According to the embassy's statement, the minister offered the UK's support for hosting COP29. The parties also discussed the importance of the transition to clean energy.
-
- 9 October 2024, 17:15
On October 9, President Ilham Aliyev met with Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, to discuss preparations for COP29. During the meeting, Mohammed stated that the main theme of the upcoming conference would be financial issues. She expressed hope that the international community would establish new financial goals. In turn, Aliyev highlighted the cooperation with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and other organizations in the preparation process for the conference. He emphasized that Baku is making efforts to achieve consensus at COP29.
-
- 9 October 2024, 16:46
Despite his serious condition, Afghan Sadygov, the head of the “Azel TV” website arrested in Georgia, continues his hunger strike in the prison hospital and refuses medical assistance, his wife reported to Turan. According to her, Afghan called her on Wednesday from the medical center of the Georgian penitentiary service. "He is in serious condition, under medical supervision, but refuses all medical help. Afghan said he is only taking drinking water. He stated that he will continue to fight for his rights and freedom, even if he dies," his wife said.
Leave a review