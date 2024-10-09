NATO delegation in Azerbaijan

Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Kerim Veliyev received a NATO delegation headed by Director General of NATO International Military Staff Janusz Adamczak on 8 October.

During the meeting Veliyev highly assessed the level of relations with NATO, noting the importance of developing mutual cooperation, the Defence Ministry's press service reported.

Veliyev emphasized the great contribution to the training of Azerbaijani military within the framework of NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept, noting the need to continue cooperation.

Adamczak expressed satisfaction with the cooperation with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces within the framework of partnership with NATO, expressing gratitude for the contribution to the non-combat mission ‘Resolute Support’ in Afghanistan.

The meeting discussed various aspects of co-operation in the military, military-educational fields, regional security issues, etc.