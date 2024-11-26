NATO delegation to Baku
A NATO delegation led by NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Operations Burju San has arrived in Baku, the Defence Ministry reports.
The delegation was received at the International Military Co-operation Department. The meeting discussed Azerbaijan's fulfilment of its commitments under the 'Individually Tailored Partnership Programme' (ITPP), the legal basis for cooperation with NATO.
The sides also discussed the training of Azerbaijani Armed Forces units within the framework of the ‘Operational Capabilities Concept’.
Also, prospects for bilateral co-operation were discussed at the meeting.
