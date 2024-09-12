NATO Strategic Communications Course Held in Baku

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the NATO Joint Force Command based in Brunssum and with the support of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, organized a strategic communications course in Baku. According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, representatives from government institutions were involved in the training.

The participants were introduced to the Communication Strategy of the Ministry of Defense. Briefings were also held on topics such as organizing strategic communication and establishing military-public relations within NATO.

The attendees learned about the publishing, multimedia, and editorial activities of the Ministry of Defense and completed various assignments.