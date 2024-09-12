Windy Weather Expected on Friday
On September 13, light showers are expected in the Absheron Peninsula both in the morning and evening. The weather in Baku will be variable with northwestern winds. Daytime temperatures will range from +28 to +31°C, with humidity levels at 70-80% at night and 45-55% during the day.
In the regions of the country, precipitation will occur in several mountainous areas, with some places experiencing intense rainfall. Fog is expected in some areas in the morning and evening. Winds will be eastern and gusty. In lowland areas, daytime temperatures will reach +30 to +34°C, while in the mountains, temperatures will be between +14 and +18°C.
Currently, Fazil Gasimov's criminal case is being processed separately from Gubad Ibadoglu's case. The trial of Fazil Gasimov is ongoing at the Baku Serious Crimes Court under the chairmanship of Judge Mahira Karimova.
12 September 2024, 17:55
Azerbaijan's fastest mobile operator, "Bakcell", is the official event sponsor of the "Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024", which will take place on September 13 to 15. To this effect, a sponsorship agreement for event has been signed between Bakcell and Baku City Circuit Operating Company.
11 September 2024, 16:44
On the morning of September 11, residents of the village of Garagyuvndikli in the Imishli district blocked the Bakhramtepa-Beylagan highway. According to Radio Azadliq, the protesters included family members, relatives, and acquaintances of 11-year-old Rasim Khankishiyev, who went missing in December of last year. The protest was prompted by dissatisfaction with the progress of the investigation.
11 September 2024, 14:08
Dry weather is expected in the country on September 12; there will be moderate from the northwest. Daytime temperatures will range from +28°C to +32°C. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 40-45% during the day.
11 September 2024, 12:30
In celebration of the new school year the leading mobile operator launches “Back to School” campaign “Azercell Telecom” LLC announces the launch of the “Back to School” campaign, offering exclusive benefits to subscribers interested in reading and learning foreign languages.
