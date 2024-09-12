On September 13, light showers are expected in the Absheron Peninsula both in the morning and evening. The weather in Baku will be variable with northwestern winds. Daytime temperatures will range from +28 to +31°C, with humidity levels at 70-80% at night and 45-55% during the day.

In the regions of the country, precipitation will occur in several mountainous areas, with some places experiencing intense rainfall. Fog is expected in some areas in the morning and evening. Winds will be eastern and gusty. In lowland areas, daytime temperatures will reach +30 to +34°C, while in the mountains, temperatures will be between +14 and +18°C.

Currently, Fazil Gasimov's criminal case is being processed separately from Gubad Ibadoglu's case. The trial of Fazil Gasimov is ongoing at the Baku Serious Crimes Court under the chairmanship of Judge Mahira Karimova.