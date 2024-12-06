NATO training course in Baku

Within the framework of the Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence and NATO, the mobile training group of the Joint Forces Command in Brunssum held a training course in Baku.

The Ministry of Defence reports that the course was organised at the War Games Centre of the Military Management Institute of the National Defence University.

The course covered the topics of planning and conducting NATO exercises at the operational-tactical level.

Following the course, the importance of such courses for the expansion of co-operation between Azerbaijan and NATO was noted.

It was emphasized that the main objective of the course was to familiarise the participants with the process of planning and conducting NATO exercises at the operational-tactical level.

In conclusion, certificates were presented to the participants.